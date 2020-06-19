Aldi unveils larger version of sold-out hanging egg chair for less than £200 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It’s back, it’s bigger and only available to buy online this weekend - here's how to get one It’s back, it’s bigger and only available to buy online this weekend - here's how to get one 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this