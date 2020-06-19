Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aldi unveils larger version of sold-out hanging egg chair for less than £200

Daily Record Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Aldi unveils larger version of sold-out hanging egg chair for less than £200It’s back, it’s bigger and only available to buy online this weekend - here's how to get one
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this