Related videos from verified sources No charges in DPD shooting of man in May



District Attorney Beth McCann found that the officer who shot and killed William Debose outside of the Corky Gonzlaes Library branch on May 1 should not face criminal charges, she wrote in a letter.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:35 Published 8 hours ago Boy, 5, Shot In Back Of The Yards



A 19-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting on West 50th Place. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:00 Published 9 hours ago Denver Police Arrest Lessie Britton In Deadly Shooting After Racial Slur



Denver police have arrested the man wanted in a deadly shooting that apparently happened after a racially-charged argument. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:17 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this