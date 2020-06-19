Global  

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens says his camp new Eurovision film deals with the very real dangers of being queer in Chechnya

PinkNews Friday, 19 June 2020
Netflix’s new Eurovision movie, starring Will Ferrell, will give a real insight into what it’s like to be a queer Chechen man, star Dan Stevens has revealed. The Downton Abbey star plays fictional Chechen/Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,...
