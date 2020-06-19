Josie Green: Wales midfielder signs new Spurs deal

Birdie Enjoys Bike Ride
Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info: "My parrot Einie. He is an eight-month-old Alexandrine parrot. I hand fed him from four weeks of age. I took him one time for a bike..
Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal
Bruce Willis Signs on for
Three-Movie Deal According to Deadline, Willis signed
the deal with Emmett/Furla Films. Willis has previously worked on 17 movies
with the production company's..
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet About Oil Market Collapsing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote a tweet about the oil market collapsing, saying “You absolutely love to see it.” She wrote: “It's the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green..