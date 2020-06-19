Former England hooker Brian Moore wants an end to Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Former England international Brian Moore says he “hates” Swing Low, Sweet Chariot as the Rugby Football Union reviews the historical context of a song which has been a Twickenham staple for years.
Former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi has warned that banning Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from being sung at England games is unlikely to be successful, and that empowering fans to make their own decision will be far more effective.
Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk where former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up. Brian believes the Miami Dolphins could be a good..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:34Published
Tweets about this
PA Media RT @pasport: Former England hooker Brian Moore wants an end to Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song
https://t.co/jRrqighNld 24 minutes ago
PA Sport Former England hooker Brian Moore wants an end to Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song
https://t.co/jRrqighNld 37 minutes ago