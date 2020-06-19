Global  

Former England hooker Brian Moore wants an end to Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Former England international Brian Moore says he “hates” Swing Low, Sweet Chariot as the Rugby Football Union reviews the historical context of a song which has been a Twickenham staple for years.
 Former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi has warned that banning Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from being sung at England games is unlikely to be successful, and that empowering fans to make their own decision will be far more effective.

