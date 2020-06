Electric Ireland announces 4.1% cut in energy prices Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Electric Ireland has announced it is reducing its electricity unit prices by 4.1% for its residential customers in Northern Ireland in August.

0

