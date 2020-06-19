Global
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Lord of the Rings and Alien actor Ian Holm has died, aged 88
Lord of the Rings and Alien actor Ian Holm has died, aged 88
Friday, 19 June 2020
33 minutes ago
)
He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
2 minutes ago
BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88
00:49
Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.
Sir Ian Holm: Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88
The veteran actor, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, dies aged 88.
BBC News
30 minutes ago
Ian Holm death: Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88
Theatre-trained actor received an Oscar nomination for Chariots of Fire
Independent
2 hours ago
Obituary: Ian Holm, star of Alien and Chariots of Fire
The Alien and Lord of the Rings star was a consummate actor who made a career in supporting roles.
BBC News
28 minutes ago
Telegraph.co.uk
