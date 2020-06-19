Global  

Coronavirus firmly in retreat in Scotland – Nicola Sturgeon

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus is firmly in retreat in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said as further lockdown changes came into effect.
