Coronavirus firmly in retreat in Scotland – Nicola Sturgeon

Lockdown restrictions are being eased further in Scotland, with people who live on their own or only with children under 18 able to form an “extended household group” from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. This means they can meet indoors without physical distancing and can stay overnight as part...
No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. A total of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says ensuring children and young people have the highest quality education is of "critical importance" as she announced plans to return to normal schooling as..