Summer solstice 2020: How to watch a live stream of the Stonehenge event

Hereford Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
People from across the UK will be able to watch the 2020 summer solstice at Stonehenge for the first time.
Video credit: AmazeLab
News video: Get Ready For The Longest Day Of The Year

Get Ready For The Longest Day Of The Year 00:57

 The Summer Solstice is almost here. Here's everything you need to know about the astronomical event that marks the start of the summer season.

