One News Page
>
UK News
>
Summer solstice 2020: How to watch a live stream of the Stonehenge event
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Summer solstice 2020: How to watch a live stream of the Stonehenge event
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
40 minutes ago
)
People from across the UK will be able to watch the 2020 summer solstice at Stonehenge for the first time.
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
1 day ago
Get Ready For The Longest Day Of The Year
00:57
The Summer Solstice is almost here. Here's everything you need to know about the astronomical event that marks the start of the summer season.
