Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Don’t ban singing of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said rugby fans should not be banned from singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot as the sport’s governing body reviews the historical context of the song.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Alphonsi: Banning 'Swing Low' won't work

Alphonsi: Banning 'Swing Low' won't work 00:49

 Former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi has warned that banning Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from being sung at England games is unlikely to be successful, and that empowering fans to make their own decision will be far more effective.

Tweets about this

therightarticle

Michael Boris Johnson: Don’t ban singing of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot It has its roots in slavery. Time to change it. https://t.co/RQPxG4KwJk 7 minutes ago

PRANGELMARMOL

Pablo Martínez...😷🇻🇪 RT @TheSun: Boris Johnson hits out at potential ban on singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot https://t.co/lTKPGA6dzU 16 minutes ago

gail1954

Gail 🕊 RT @LondonEconomic: "My curiosity is why don’t people seem to know the rest of it – I’d love to hear the rest of it." Boris Johnson: Don’t… 17 minutes ago

LondonEconomic

The London Economic "My curiosity is why don’t people seem to know the rest of it – I’d love to hear the rest of it." Boris Johnson: Do… https://t.co/pp1WUd025p 19 minutes ago

frenchgranny

Frenchgranny RT @politicshome: NEW: Fans should keep singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ at rugby games despite slavery link, says Boris Johnson https:/… 20 minutes ago

grancake

s clinton RT @LBCNews: Boris Johnson has said rugby fans should not be banned from singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot as the sport's governing body rev… 22 minutes ago

politicshome

PoliticsHome NEW: Fans should keep singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ at rugby games despite slavery link, says Boris Johnson https://t.co/f659goDf0R 33 minutes ago

steve71744552

steve @LBCNews I’m sure birthday boy Boris Johnson has better things to think about than telling the England rugby team i… https://t.co/tqjsBSsmvK 35 minutes ago