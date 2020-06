Related videos from verified sources Nardin Academy students and alumni call for action against racism via online petition



Hundreds of current and former students of Nardin Academy in Buffalo have signed an online petition demanding institutional change and action against racism. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:19 Published 5 days ago Online Petition Calls for Closure of Birdcage



Online Petition Calls for Closure of Birdcage Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 03:26 Published on May 9, 2020

Tweets about this