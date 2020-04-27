|
|
|
The official answers to questions about Wales' new lockdown rules
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The Welsh Government has announced the lifting of several lockdown measures.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
UK confusion over lockdown rules
There appears to be some confusion over new measures to lockdown with different rules in England, Scotland and Wales.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:51Published
|
Australians Use Drone to Fish
Occurred on April 20, 2020 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was in lockdown, but the beach was just across the road, and I wanted to go fishing. I respected the rules and..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:41Published
|
U.N. cautions against abuse of coronavirus measures
The United Nations' top human rights official on Monday called on countries enforcing "exceptional" measures to counter the new coronavirus to ensure there is no abuse of the restrictive rules.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Tweets about this
|