WhatsApp suffers glitch which turns ‘last seen’ privacy setting to hidden
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
3 hours ago) An issue on WhatsApp is causing users’s “last seen” status to appear hidden.
Related videos from verified sources
Dad-of-three completes 26-mile marathon carrying hod of bricks
A dad-of-three has broken a world record for completing a 26 mile marathon - while carrying a hod of BRICKS. Nigel Howell, 48, took to the streets around his home with his four stone haul in the..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago
Ferrari restarts its production
After the longest closing in its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, production will build up gradually to resume fully on Friday, May 8, in alignment with Government regulations.
The Company has..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:27 Published on May 6, 2020
Tweets about this