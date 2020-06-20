Global  

Prince's rare 'Blue Angel' guitar fetches huge price at auction

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 20 June 2020
Prince’s “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 guitar, used at the height of the revered rock star’s career throughout the 1980s and 90s, has fetched 563,500 dollars (about £456,000) at auction.
