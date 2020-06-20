Prince’s rare ‘Blue Angel’ guitar fetches huge price at auction
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Prince’s “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 guitar, used at the height of the revered rock star’s career throughout the 1980s and 90s, has fetched 563,500 dollars (about £456,000) at auction.
'Lost' cloud guitar owned by Prince expected to fetch $1M The custom electric blue instrument was one of four "cloud" guitars created just for Prince's iconic jaunt in 1984 and 1985 in support of his..
