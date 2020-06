'The Luminaries is not what you are used to seeing... it's got magic' Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It took Eleanor Catton five years to write The Luminaries - and another seven to adapt the novel for the screen. Set in 19th-century New Zealand, the 832-page hit tells the story of a prospector who travels to the West Coast settlement of Hokitika to try to make his fortune on nearby goldfields. It took Eleanor Catton five years to write The Luminaries - and another seven to adapt the novel for the screen. Set in 19th-century New Zealand, the 832-page hit tells the story of a prospector who travels to the West Coast settlement of Hokitika to try to make his fortune on nearby goldfields. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this