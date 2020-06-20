Rosamund Pike: a woman who loves to shock Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Unruly women! Difficult women!" Rosamund Pike is on a mission. Her cut-glass accent turning defiant, the English actor is reeling off the kinds of roles she covets. "It's fun to say things that people aren't expecting to be said, you know?" Introduced to the world as a Bond girl, a vision of Arctic elegance in 2002's Die Another Day, Pike turned expectations on their head when she landed the role of Amy Dunne in 2014's Gone Girl. Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron had all thrown their names into the hat, but it was Pike who delivered a performance of pure, bewitching callousness - still one of the greatest portrayals of psychopathy on screen. She hasn't wavered since. "Unruly women! Difficult women!" Rosamund Pike is on a mission. Her cut-glass accent turning defiant, the English actor is reeling off the kinds of roles she covets. "It's fun to say things that people aren't expecting to be said, you know?" Introduced to the world as a Bond girl, a vision of Arctic elegance in 2002's Die Another Day, Pike turned expectations on their head when she landed the role of Amy Dunne in 2014's Gone Girl. Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron had all thrown their names into the hat, but it was Pike who delivered a performance of pure, bewitching callousness - still one of the greatest portrayals of psychopathy on screen. She hasn't wavered since. 👓 View full article

