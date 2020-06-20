Global  

'Deep alarm' at latest fall in number of GP surgeries during coronavirus pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
'Deep alarm' at latest fall in number of GP surgeries during coronavirus pandemicA further fall in the number of GP practices in Northern Ireland is "deeply alarming", a body representing family doctors has said.
