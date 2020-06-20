Millwall v Derby County

Derby County Live Cheer up, Gary!
#dcfc #dcfcfans
https://t.co/CplDKY79wB 56 seconds ago
VAVEL EFL RT @MichaelJnoes: Safe to say this was the best match I have seen since football resumed, Louie Sibley is some talent. Read my piece below… 3 minutes ago
Jeremy Cardenas RT @BrianSciaretta: Duane Holmes: raw number for Derby County in 3-1 win over Millwall
62 minutes
49 touches
81.6% passing (31/38)
1 shot
1… 9 minutes ago
Tadhg RT @EFLStats: EFL Championship 2019-20
GW38 Top Teams
xG
1 Swansea City 2.5 #Swans
2 Charlton Athletic 1.7 #CAFC
= Sheffield Wednesday 1.7… 11 minutes ago
Selamin_Gül RT @FTalentScout: Louie Sibley with a hat-trick for Derby County against Millwall.
3 Championship games & 4 goals this season.
18 years o… 15 minutes ago
Mr C RT @bet365: Scored a screamer against Blackburn in his last game.
Scores a brilliant goal against Millwall in the first game back.
Derby… 23 minutes ago
Alicia RT @EFLStats: EFL Championship 2019-20
GW38* Top Teams
Shots on target
1 Brentford 5 #BrentfordFC
= Derby County 5 #DCFC
= Wigan Athletic 5… 25 minutes ago
Brian Sciaretta Duane Holmes: raw number for Derby County in 3-1 win over Millwall
62 minutes
49 touches
81.6% passing (31/38)
1 sh… https://t.co/lbv8jWWWHw 26 minutes ago