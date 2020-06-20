Global  

Millwall v Derby County

BBC Local News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Millwall and Derby County.
Gary Rowett blasts Millwall's defending in Derby County defeat

Gary Rowett blasts Millwall's defending in Derby County defeat Millwall 2-3 Derby County reaction: Former Rams manager offers his verdict after his side are defeated 3-2 by Phillip Cocu's side at The Den with Louie Sibley...
Derby Telegraph

Millwall vs Derby County live - team news, updates & goal alerts

 Derby County matchday coverage: Phillip Cocu's side are finally back in action today when the Rams take on former boss Gary Rowett and his Lions in south-east...
Derby Telegraph

Derby County fans are loving today's team to face Millwall

 Derby County news: Fans have had their say at today's team news with football returning for the Rams after a break of over three months because of the...
Derby Telegraph


dcfc_live

Derby County Live Cheer up, Gary! #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/CplDKY79wB 56 seconds ago

VAVEL_EFL

VAVEL EFL RT @MichaelJnoes: Safe to say this was the best match I have seen since football resumed, Louie Sibley is some talent. Read my piece below… 3 minutes ago

JeremyCardena20

Jeremy Cardenas RT @BrianSciaretta: Duane Holmes: raw number for Derby County in 3-1 win over Millwall 62 minutes 49 touches 81.6% passing (31/38) 1 shot 1… 9 minutes ago

TBSwans

Tadhg RT @EFLStats: EFL Championship 2019-20 GW38 Top Teams xG 1 Swansea City 2.5 #Swans 2 Charlton Athletic 1.7 #CAFC = Sheffield Wednesday 1.7… 11 minutes ago

Sg61_TS1967

Selamin_Gül RT @FTalentScout: Louie Sibley with a hat-trick for Derby County against Millwall. 3 Championship games & 4 goals this season. 18 years o… 15 minutes ago

DCFCTILLIDIE94

Mr C RT @bet365: Scored a screamer against Blackburn in his last game. Scores a brilliant goal against Millwall in the first game back. Derby… 23 minutes ago

liss_russ

Alicia RT @EFLStats: EFL Championship 2019-20 GW38* Top Teams Shots on target 1 Brentford 5 #BrentfordFC = Derby County 5 #DCFC = Wigan Athletic 5… 25 minutes ago

BrianSciaretta

Brian Sciaretta Duane Holmes: raw number for Derby County in 3-1 win over Millwall 62 minutes 49 touches 81.6% passing (31/38) 1 sh… https://t.co/lbv8jWWWHw 26 minutes ago