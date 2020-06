Ron St.Amant @QueenMab87 When I see other men tweeting stupid, horrible things at women I follow I'm never sure exactly what to… https://t.co/QE0ESDAasT 19 seconds ago

Hattie Campbell RT @gregorynathan34: @MCdaRealKang Exactly! That's what happens, though, when our people spend all of this time trying to get that hug and… 57 seconds ago

🌊 Vote 🌊Vote 🌊Vote🌊 Forget the Polls 🌊 RT @HMeemaw: What is the point at this particular time? Trust me, this ain't about the presidential election. This is about stopping Amy Mc… 1 minute ago

Paul Kendrick Tell me Sam Morsy doesn't know exactly what he's doing...hadn't been booked in the last 11 matches, taking him to t… https://t.co/t4jhGa7XbZ 2 minutes ago

Madie !!!!!!!!!!!! My ex husband use to do this***to me ALLLLL the time and wondered why I stopped having***with him… https://t.co/zqIVc5wWrO 3 minutes ago

San Kyzonawa RT @PSIMDOPE: Y’all don’t remember @JoeBudden rant about his time/experience working there? I legit sent that episode of the pod to the hom… 3 minutes ago

Raxef @petiteocs Muri this is the first time I've heard you talk and it's exactly what I pictured. 4 minutes ago