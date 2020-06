Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street, says former Iceland boss Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Covid-19 has “accelerated” the demise of high streets as shopping destinations, and paved the way for a new retail landscape, according to the former boss of Wickes and Iceland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Evening Telegraph Covid-19 has “accelerated” the demise of high streets as shopping destinations, and paved the way for a new retail… https://t.co/2f89ikyz0F 2 days ago Froggitt 🐸 @cockneywanker2 "Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street". No***Sherlock..... 3 days ago Finanz.dk Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street, says former Iceland boss - https://t.co/Xm9ClmVauU https://t.co/LvvHXe0YrK 3 days ago THC RT @LBC: Covid-19 has “accelerated” the demise of high streets as shopping destinations, according to the former boss of Wickes and Iceland… 3 days ago LBC Covid-19 has “accelerated” the demise of high streets as shopping destinations, according to the former boss of Wic… https://t.co/OImG4CPHnT 3 days ago Nature's Medicine Cabinet Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street, says former Iceland boss “They have realised there is a better lif… https://t.co/sG2BNy2I0E 3 days ago Kevin Peterson Covid-19 has accelerated demise of high street, says former Iceland boss https://t.co/5gYxKpx0La 3 days ago