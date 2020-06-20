Global  

Conor McKenna: AFL star McKenna tests positive for Covid-19

BBC News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Essendon's Conor McKenna tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from his County Tyrone home to Australia.
