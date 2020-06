Cambridge University Press makes books on racism free to the public Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement the iconic press has made a huge number of books exploring racism, discrimination and injustice free to the public. In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement the iconic press has made a huge number of books exploring racism, discrimination and injustice free to the public. 👓 View full article

