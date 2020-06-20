Global  

Rescue mission to save 160,000 honeybees found in chimney

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Beekeeper Peter Clarke is dismantling the chimney and sucking out the bees with a vacuum cleaner.
