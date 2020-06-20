Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Steve McQueen blasts ‘shameful’ lack of diversity in UK film and TV industries
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Steve McQueen blasts ‘shameful’ lack of diversity in UK film and TV industries
Saturday, 20 June 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Sir Steve McQueen has said that the UK has a “shameful” lack of diversity in its film and TV industries.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Juneteenth
Major League Baseball
Geoffrey Berman
John Bolton
Bundesliga
Florida
FC Bayern Munich
Arsenal F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Trump Rally
Football
Belmont Stakes 2020
6 Trump
WORTH WATCHING
Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally
John Legend, Alicia Keys New Music Latest Verzuz Battle
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book