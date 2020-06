Related videos from verified sources Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests



Gizmodo reports the Department of Homeland Security deployed aircraft in Dayton, Ohio, New York City, Buffalo, and Philadelphia, among other cities. The drones and aircraft were taking footage of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 8 hours ago Meet the Quarantined Quartet family who stream daily concerts online



Meet the Quarantined Quartet - a family of four who have spent every day of lockdown strumming guitars and streaming concerts on Instagram. Dad Jason, mom Elysa, and their sons Joseph and Noah.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago Indian police ban 'superstitious' ritual of lowering babies into wells



Indian police in Haveri, Karnataka have banned the ritual of lowering infants into wells. Footage captured on June 13 shows one baby being lowered into a deep well at a place of worship named a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this