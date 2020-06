Judy Murray admits superstar sons mock cooking skills ahead of Masterchef stint Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Judy will be whipping up a storm in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen soon but she's revealed Grand Slam winners Andy and Jamie don't rate her desserts. Judy will be whipping up a storm in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen soon but she's revealed Grand Slam winners Andy and Jamie don't rate her desserts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this