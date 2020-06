Tweets about this Neil Stewart BBC News - Reading stabbings: Three people dead after Forbury Gardens attack https://t.co/dE4Xvomgv8 What do they… https://t.co/k8ZLJmFJDT 2 minutes ago BerkshireUK Berkshire News: Forbury Gardens stabbings: What we know so far https://t.co/hrdgnPlGfN 18 minutes ago janet harry RT @CherwellPunter: What new abomination is this? —- Reading stabbings: Three people dead after Forbury Gardens attack https://t.co/0h4vcr1… 29 minutes ago rwr What new abomination is this? —- Reading stabbings: Three people dead after Forbury Gardens attack https://t.co/0h4vcr14yo 44 minutes ago Red Pill RT @KesuMiyah: Not a word about the ideology of Islam ...what would cause a person from Libya to want to stab and kill people in UK when he… 1 hour ago Kesu Miyah Not a word about the ideology of Islam ...what would cause a person from Libya to want to stab and kill people in U… https://t.co/xdT5aQtJiW 2 hours ago LuisPAZ RT @xJUSTBELIEVE: “Thames Valley Police said there was no indication the incident was connected to an earlier Black Lives Matter (BLM) prot… 2 hours ago Thribbulous What the***is happening? 😢 BBC News - Reading stabbings: Three people dead after Forbury Gardens attack https://t.co/eBPadHoXbU 4 hours ago