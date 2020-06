Reading stabbings: three dead and three more seriously injured Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A shaken witness said the knifeman "shouted some unintelligible words" and stabbed victims in the neck and under their arms as the horrific mass stabbing unfolded. A shaken witness said the knifeman "shouted some unintelligible words" and stabbed victims in the neck and under their arms as the horrific mass stabbing unfolded. 👓 View full article