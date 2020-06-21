England ‘clearly on track’ for plan to ease lockdown on July 4, Hancock says Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matt Hancock has said England is “clearly on track” to further ease the coronavirus lockdown, with the hope pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen as early as July 4. 👓 View full article

