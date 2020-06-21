Global  

England ‘clearly on track’ for plan to ease lockdown on July 4, Hancock says

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Matt Hancock has said England is “clearly on track” to further ease the coronavirus lockdown, with the hope pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen as early as July 4.
