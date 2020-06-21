Reading terror attack: Libyan convict Khairi Saadallah named as suspect for stabbing that killed three
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () The suspect arrested over a terror attack that left three victims dead in Reading is a Libyan national called Khairi Saadallah, The Independent understands. Saadallah, 25, was jailed last year for assaulting an emergency worker and has a lengthy criminal history including knife possession. In court proceedings last August, over the assault of a judge who was sentencing him for previous offences, his address was given as Basingstoke Road in Reading. That is the address of the suspect's home, which was searched by heavily-armed counter terror officers on Saturday night. Neighbours at the flat block in Whitley, just under two miles from the scene of the mass stabbing, believed he had been recently released from prison.
Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on...