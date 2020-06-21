Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reading terrorist attack: First victim named as 'wonderfully talented' teacher

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
James Furlong, was the head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The Holt School holds minute’s silence for terror victim [Video]

The Holt School holds minute’s silence for terror victim

A two-minute silence has been held at The Holt School in Wokingham to pay tribute to teacher James Furlong, who was killed in a terror attack in Reading on Saturday. Report by Patelr. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published
Students pay tribute to victim of Reading terror attack [Video]

Students pay tribute to victim of Reading terror attack

Students at The Holt School in Wokingham have paid tribute to history teacher James Furlong who was killed in a terror attack in Reading over the weekend. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published
Teacher ID'd as victim killed in freak crash [Video]

Teacher ID'd as victim killed in freak crash

A makeshift memorial with flowers, chalk and an easel stands outside an elementary school in honor of the first grade teacher who died Wednesday after a still unexplained accident in Fitchburg.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Reading terrorist attack: First victim named as 'kind' teacher James Furlong

 James Furlong, was the head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham
Wales Online

Second Reading terror attack victim named as teacher's pal, 39

Second Reading terror attack victim named as teacher's pal, 39 Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who hailed from the US, was friends with James Furlong, the first victim to be named from the terror attack that unfolded on Saturday
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

daviediehard

daviewalker RT @Nevergone72: Not one word from The First Minister of Scotland concerning the Reading terrorist attack.Not one single word.I'm,and many… 32 minutes ago

monstermonk

Monstermonk RT @mohammedakunjee: Christian terrorist doing a madness in London - hold Britain First to account he was sporting their symbolism https://… 1 hour ago

WestHamMatters

Brownie @TomMcLaughlin1 @LBC So... terrorists should have lenient sentences? And knee jerk... are you under the impression… https://t.co/inLyvydaNg 4 hours ago

jeremypssm

Jeremy Passmore RT @bbcpayg: @HarryYorke7 @BristolComSense Reading is the first Racist Attack by someone emboldened by BLM that has directly resulted in de… 6 hours ago

FredBluedog

fred durst @WelshbirdBillie There is no comparison between the murder of MR Floyd and the reading terrorist attack, the first… https://t.co/4YnZPVZi3s 6 hours ago

georgeOAFC1999

oafc_topon You Won't See Their Faces All Over The Media Because Their Lives Clearly Don't Matter As Much. But here are the fir… https://t.co/zNJGTTzvoM 7 hours ago

hallicyon

Kirsty🌻 RT @ScorcererJafar: Today I am streaming again! The first stream of the week, shall be Civilization 6. Let's see where the day takes us! Li… 8 hours ago

ScorcererJafar

Josh Hills Today I am streaming again! The first stream of the week, shall be Civilization 6. Let's see where the day takes us… https://t.co/a3nz7R38zT 8 hours ago