158 o weithwyr 2 Sisters ar Ynys Môn wedi'u heintio

BBC News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Holl weithwyr ffatri brosesu cig yn hunan ynysu wedi i coronafeirws heintio 158 o 560 o staff
75 o weithwyr wedi eu heintio mewn ffatri ieir

 BBC Local News: Gogledd Orllewin -- Mae holl weithwyr safle 2 Sisters yn Llangefni yn cael eu profi am Covid-19.
BBC Local News


