Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
158 o weithwyr 2 Sisters ar Ynys Môn wedi'u heintio
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
158 o weithwyr 2 Sisters ar Ynys Môn wedi'u heintio
Sunday, 21 June 2020 (
47 minutes ago
)
Holl weithwyr ffatri brosesu cig yn hunan ynysu wedi i coronafeirws heintio 158 o 560 o staff
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
75 o weithwyr wedi eu heintio mewn ffatri ieir
BBC Local News: Gogledd Orllewin -- Mae holl weithwyr safle 2 Sisters yn Llangefni yn cael eu profi am Covid-19.
BBC Local News
1 day ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Saudi Arabia
Father's Day
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Arizona
Florida
Yemen
Miami Dolphins
Jim Kiick
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Minneapolis Shooting
Football
TikTok
Dallas Goedert
Happy Father s Day
Tom Petty
WORTH WATCHING
TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally
Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing
The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally
Coronavirus: Yemen refugees face terrible conditions