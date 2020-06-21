Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reading terror suspect was known to MI5 but was not seen as a threat

Daily Record Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Reading terror suspect was known to MI5 but was not seen as a threatKhairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old refugee who fled the civil war in Libya, has been arrested under the terrorism act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Reading under guard after terror struck [Video]

Reading under guard after terror struck

Police said the suspect ran into Forbury Gardens and attacked members of the public with a knife..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published
Current UK threat level is 'substantial' [Video]

Current UK threat level is 'substantial'

Sky News' Mark White explains how the terror threat level is currently at 'substantial' having previous been reduced from 'severe'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:58Published
No plea for Hoover Dam standoff suspect [Video]

No plea for Hoover Dam standoff suspect

No plea for Hoover Dam standoff suspect, Matthew Wright pled guilty to terrorism charges.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this