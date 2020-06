Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - Phil Neville Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Match of the Day 2 pundit Phil Neville believes Newcastle "play better football" under current manager Steve Bruce than his predecessor Rafael Benitez as the the club's potential takeover is discussed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - Phil Neville https://t.co/UgJEjleex5 2 minutes ago EverythingNorthEast SPORT: Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - https://t.co/UhTzp7m318 6 hours ago Simply_Godzy™ Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - Phil Neville https://t.co/gMELWqPiff https://t.co/K6PlYOUw0M 7 hours ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - Phil Neville https://t.co/Gz1zzJWUgT ⟶… https://t.co/4aqXxht847 7 hours ago DJ Jademan New video by BBC Sport: Newcastle 'better' under Bruce than Benitez | Match of the Day 2 https://t.co/vUQNbR7hvc 8 hours ago Keith Evans Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez https://t.co/1AMYtWdLBk 8 hours ago Pitchy Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez - Phil Nevill... 8 hours ago Lovable Daniels Match of the Day 2: Newcastle better under Steve Bruce than Rafael Benitez – Phil Neville https://t.co/hz9whotbLv 8 hours ago