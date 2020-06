Related videos from verified sources Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week



The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Nicola Sturgeon optimistic of moving to phase two of lockdown



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she's hopeful of moving to phase two of lockdown in Scotland when she announces her review of the measures in place on Thursday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:16 Published 1 week ago Sturgeon considering making face coverings mandatory in Scotland



Nicola Sturgeon said she would “strongly encourage people” to wear face coverings in shops but is still considering whether to make it mandatory. The First Minister said the Government was prepared.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon to reveal date when more shops in Scotland can reopen The First Minister has faced calls to reduce the two metre social distancing rule to allow more businesses to reopen.

Daily Record 1 week ago





Tweets about this