Related videos from verified sources Kate Garraway Speaks On Husband Derek's Recovery From Coronavirus



Kate Garraway, her family and all of us are hoping for her husband Derek's full recovery from coronavirus. Credit: Good Morning Britain Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus



'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus but won't return to the breakfast show until his doctor says so. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16 Published on May 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Dr Hilary shares why breakthrough coronavirus drug is such good news On Good Morning Britain today, Dr Hilary revealed why the drug was such good news, with it set to be rolled out across the NHS from as early as today

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago





Tweets about this