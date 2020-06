Our response after Hull Live banned by Hull City Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hull Live have been told we are not welcome at Hull City home games and will have no access to head coach Grant McCann or his squad. Hull Live have been told we are not welcome at Hull City home games and will have no access to head coach Grant McCann or his squad. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this XchangeTickets Our response after Hull Live and Hull Daily Mail have been banned by Hull City https://t.co/StHDdZw3sj 10 minutes ago Ravi Rehal Our response after Hull Live banned by Hull City https://t.co/2a9NxIBonA 16 minutes ago Sophie Corcoran RT @HullLiveTom: Our response after Hull Live banned by Hull City https://t.co/af3ILVMQKk 51 minutes ago Tom Kershaw Our response after Hull Live banned by Hull City https://t.co/af3ILVMQKk 55 minutes ago