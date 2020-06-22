A week on since the Supreme Court’s historic LGBT+ ruling and Mike Pence is still throwing his toys out of his pram
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Vice president Mike Pence has reacted pretty much exactly as you’d expect to the Supreme Court ruling that you can’t just fire people for being gay anymore. Pence, known for his hardline anti-LGBT+ beliefs, has been core to efforts to roll back equality under the Trump administration. But his work hit a...
