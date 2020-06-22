Global  

A week on since the Supreme Court’s historic LGBT+ ruling and Mike Pence is still throwing his toys out of his pram

PinkNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Vice president Mike Pence has reacted pretty much exactly as you’d expect to the Supreme Court ruling that you can’t just fire people for being gay anymore. Pence, known for his hardline anti-LGBT+ beliefs, has been core to efforts to roll back equality under the Trump administration. But his work hit a...
Video credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling

Maryland Dreamers Celebrate Supreme Court's DACA Ruling 01:59

 For the second time this week, the Supreme Court handed down a historic decision; young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers, will not be force to leave anytime soon.

Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations [Video]

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations

Multiple states in the U.S. are seeing record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. Even then, Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things in the U.S. were getting better. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Vice President Pence addresses Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Vice President Pence addresses Black Lives Matter movement

Vice President Mike Pence voices opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement and "opportunity zones."

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:20Published
Face masks optional, legal waivers required at Pence Rally [Video]

Face masks optional, legal waivers required at Pence Rally

Vice President Mike Pence kicked off his "Faith in America" campaign in Pewaukee today with coronavirus safety precautions.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:06Published

