Related videos from verified sources Red Arrows perform flypast to mark Armed Forces Day



The Red Arrows performed a flypast on Saturday morning over Scarborough to mark Armed Forces Day. Scarborough was due to host the Armed Forces Day national event this year before it was cancelled. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 10 hours ago From politicos to armed forces: India celebrates International Yoga Day



Nation celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21. From political leaders to armed forces, all joined hands to celebrate the day. Yoga guru Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 1 week ago Srinagar: 3 terrorists holed up inside a house killed in an encounter | Oneindia News



Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar. The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this