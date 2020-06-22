|
|
|
Andy Murray says he wants to play US Open and French Open
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Britain's Andy Murray says he wants to play the US Open and French Open later this year, providing the Grand Slams are "safe".
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
2020 US Open to Proceed Without Spectators in NYC
2020 US Open to Proceed
Without Spectators in NYC New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
made the announcement on Tuesday. Gov. Cuomo confirmed the
tournament will run from
August 31 to September 13. The..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published
|
Broward Beaches Open Up Again
CBS4's Joan Murray reports gyms and hotels have also reopened.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:39Published
|
Andy Murray in profile
A look at former world number one and Olympic gold medal winner Andy Murray's career.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
Tweets about this
|