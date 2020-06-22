Global  

Andy Murray says he wants to play US Open and French Open

BBC News Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Britain's Andy Murray says he wants to play the US Open and French Open later this year, providing the Grand Slams are "safe".
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray

Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray 05:46

 Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19.

