Third Reading terror attack victim named as ‘supporter of the LGBT+ community’ who ‘always made people smile’

PinkNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The third of the Reading attack victims has been named as David Wails, a scientist and “supporter of the LGBT+ community”. David Wails was one of three men who were brutally killed when a lone attacker began stabbing people in Forbury Gardens, Reading on Saturday (June 20). Three others were wounded in what is...
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Reading community reflects on park terror attack

Reading community reflects on park terror attack 01:34

 The community of Reading have been paying their respects to the three people who lost their lives in a terror attack at a local park on Saturday. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

