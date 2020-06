Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 29 minutes ago Burnley condemn those responsible for ‘White lives matter’ fly-past at Man City 00:58 Burnley have forcefully condemned a ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt carried out during the team’s game at Manchester City, describing the fly-past of a banner bearing the slogan as “offensive” and at odds with the club’s values. A small plane trailing the words ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’...