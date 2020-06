Calls to increase number of Muslim MSPs at next year's Holyrood election Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Nearly 40 groups have signed an open letter to party leaders after an inquiry flagged up Islamophobia in public life. Nearly 40 groups have signed an open letter to party leaders after an inquiry flagged up Islamophobia in public life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this