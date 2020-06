City centre pub forced to pour 6,000 pints down drain in lockdown Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Alan Barley had to throw away 6,000 pints of booze shortly after launching The Grey Lantern rock club on the Priory Queensway. Alan Barley had to throw away 6,000 pints of booze shortly after launching The Grey Lantern rock club on the Priory Queensway. 👓 View full article

