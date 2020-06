Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Albion moved six points clear of the relegation zone after a hard fought draw at Leicester. It was a good early evening...

Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Albion have been much the dominant team and would be ahead but for Neal Maupay’s early penalty miss. Albion won a spot kick after Aaron Connolly was bundled...

