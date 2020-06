The Focus Intu has warned of the possibility of going into administration amid fears that it may not reach a deal by midnight… https://t.co/8liSovxaZt 3 hours ago Samuel Miller » Shopping centres could shut across the UK as malls giant Intu warns it may call in the administrators | London Ev… https://t.co/EzfCUOS3XC 4 hours ago QLM Business News UK’s biggest shopping centres owner, Intu, warns it’s likely to call in administrators Click link to read more… https://t.co/pfyjVHtWsh 8 hours ago Bernadette Robinson Full list of shopping centres at risk of closure as Intu warns of administration today - Mirror Online https://t.co/ltRd8wVy2o 12 hours ago Mirror Money Saving Full list of shopping centres at risk of closure as Intu warns of administration today https://t.co/O2OPKDau0e https://t.co/p0EN5WsI0Y 13 hours ago RiddlesdownFox RT @birmingham_live: BREAKING: Intu warns administration likely as 17 UK shopping centres at risk https://t.co/wfjabBCVGm 13 hours ago Stephie RT @itvlondon: Lakeside owner Intu warns shopping centres may close if administrators called in https://t.co/z2ZuE5gHux 15 hours ago Birmingham Live BREAKING: Intu warns administration likely as 17 UK shopping centres at risk https://t.co/wfjabBCVGm 15 hours ago