Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tributes from friends, family and LGBT+ community pour in for the three queer men tragically killed in Reading terror attack

PinkNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The three Reading victims killed in a suspected terror attack have been remembered as “true gentlemen” and proud members of the city’s LGBT+ community. James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails tragically lost their lives on June 20, stabbed to death as they sat together in a park. All three were...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Three people killed in Reading stabbing attack

Three people killed in Reading stabbing attack 00:42

 Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on...

Related videos from verified sources

US father on death of son in Reading terror attack [Video]

US father on death of son in Reading terror attack

The father of one of the three people stabbed to death as they sat in a park in Reading says he is facing some of the worst days of his life. The rampage, which is being treated as a terror attack,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Friend of Reading terror attack victims speaks of loss [Video]

Friend of Reading terror attack victims speaks of loss

A friend of all three of the Reading terror attack victims has described the “anxiety” around trying to get “everything together”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:16Published
Reading community reflects on park terror attack [Video]

Reading community reflects on park terror attack

The community of Reading have been paying their respects to the three people who lost their lives in a terror attack at a local park on Saturday. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Third Reading terror attack victim named as ‘supporter of the LGBT+ community’ who ‘always made people smile’

 The third of the Reading attack victims has been named as David Wails, a scientist and “supporter of the LGBT+ community”. David Wails was one of three men...
PinkNews

Tributes paid to three friends killed in park terror attack

 The three friends killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Reading have been described as kind, genuine and the “loveliest” people in the community.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this