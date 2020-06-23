Tributes from friends, family and LGBT+ community pour in for the three queer men tragically killed in Reading terror attack
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () The three Reading victims killed in a suspected terror attack have been remembered as “true gentlemen” and proud members of the city’s LGBT+ community. James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails tragically lost their lives on June 20, stabbed to death as they sat together in a park. All three were...
Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on...