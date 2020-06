Teenager mutilated, ‘tortured for hours’ and left for dead by his Jeffrey Dahmer fanatic Grindr date Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A family is demanding justice after their 18-year-old son was stabbed, mutilated and left for dead by his Grindr date, who was an apparent admirer of cannibal and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Police found Holden White at a residence in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sunday morning (June 21). He was lying in a full bathtub with... 👓 View full article

