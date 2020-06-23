Global  

Newark MP Robert Jenrick in new Tory donor planning row

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Newark MP Robert Jenrick in new Tory donor planning rowThe plans were originally rejected by the local council, but Mr Jenrick has now stepped in.
