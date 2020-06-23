Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reading Pride launches crowdfunder to raise funds for families of LGBT+ victims of heinous terror attack

PinkNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Reading Pride has launched a crowdfunder to cover the funeral costs for the three victims of the Reading attack, all members of the LGBT+ community, who lost their lives in a brutal stabbing spree last weekend. James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were sat in Forbury Gardens in the south England town of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Reading holds minute's silence for victims of terror attack

Reading holds minute's silence for victims of terror attack 02:22

 A minute‘s silence was held outside of the Blagrave Arms pub for the victims of the Reading terror attack. Ahead of the pause, Jamie Wake, a friend of the victims, told reporters: “I wish I could stand here and say that I can make sense of the senseless. Sadly today, like many others, I can’t.

Related videos from verified sources

Friend of Reading terror attack victims speaks of loss [Video]

Friend of Reading terror attack victims speaks of loss

A friend of all three of the Reading terror attack victims has described the “anxiety” around trying to get “everything together”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:16Published
American among dead in UK 'terror' attack [Video]

American among dead in UK 'terror' attack

[NFA] A minute's silence was held on Monday for the victims of the stabbing spree in the English town of Reading. An American man was among the dead in what authorities call an "act of terrorism." Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:36Published
Cash payouts for victims of London Bridge attack ahead of third anniversary [Video]

Cash payouts for victims of London Bridge attack ahead of third anniversary

Survivors and families of those killed in the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack have secured cash payouts ahead of the third anniversary of the atrocity. Lawyer Patrick Maguire, of Slater..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this