Reading Pride launches crowdfunder to raise funds for families of LGBT+ victims of heinous terror attack
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Reading Pride has launched a crowdfunder to cover the funeral costs for the three victims of the Reading attack, all members of the LGBT+ community, who lost their lives in a brutal stabbing spree last weekend. James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were sat in Forbury Gardens in the south England town of...
A minute‘s silence was held outside of the Blagrave Arms pub for the victims of the Reading terror attack. Ahead of the pause, Jamie Wake, a friend of the victims, told reporters: “I wish I could stand here and say that I can make sense of the senseless. Sadly today, like many others, I can’t.
[NFA] A minute's silence was held on Monday for the victims of the stabbing spree in the English town of Reading. An American man was among the dead in what authorities call an "act of terrorism." Joe..
